7-24-20: Sunny skies make for beautiful weather this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be warm today with temperatures in the mid-80s. Skies will be clear and sunny today. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s and skies will be clear.

Tomorrow temperatures will be in the mid-80s again and skies will be partly cloudy. It will get muggy by Sunday, but temperatures will remain warm. Rain is expected Sunday night and during the day Monday.

