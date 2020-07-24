7-24-20: Temperatures will remain warm this evening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be in the low-80s this evening with sunny skies. Overnight skies will be clear and temperatures will be in the low-60s.
There is a chance for fog tomorrow morning and temperatures will start off in the 70s. By the afternoon temperatures should reach the mid-80s. Sunday will be humid and warm. Monday rain is expected.
