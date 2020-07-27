7-27-20: Hot and humid weather is expected for the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be warm today with highs in the mid-80s. It will also be humid today, making temperatures feel more like the 90s. Temperatures will cool down overnight and temperatures will be in the low-70s.

Some scattered rain showers are also expected overnight. Tomorrow weather will be cooler, with highs in the low 80s. It will be partly cloudy tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper-70s for the rest of the week.

