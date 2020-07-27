7-27-20: Scattered showers are possible overnight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will remain humid this evening with temperatures in the lower-80s. Temperatures will cool down to the low 70s overnight and some scattered rain showers are possible.

Tomorrow morning will be cooler with temperatures in the low 70s, but these temperatures will rise throughout the day, eventually reaching 80 degrees. Showers are possible Wednesday and highs will be in the low 80s. Temperatures will be close to 80 degrees all week.

