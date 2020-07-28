7-28-20: Temperatures will be warm this week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be warm today with highs in the 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy and dry. Overnight temperatures will drop down to 69 degrees and skies will be clear.

Tomorrow is expected to be warm again with temperatures in the 80s. These temperatures will continue throughout the week. Tomorrow night there is a chance for PM thunderstorms.

Visit ABC50 for your daily weather updates and interactive radar!

LATEST STORIES: