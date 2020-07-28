7-28-20: There is rain in the forecast for the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) — This evening temperatures will be in the upper-70s and skies will be sunny. Overnight skies will be clear and temperatures will be in the upper-60s.

Tomorrow morning temperatures will be around 72 degrees and skies will be partly cloudy. By the end of the day temperatures will rise to the lower-80s. Thunderstorms are expected tomorrow night and later in the week on Sunday.

