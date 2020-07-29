7-29-20: Scattered showers are expected this evening

WATERTOWN. N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be in the upper-70s today and some scattered showers are expected this evening. Overnight skies will be clear with highs in the upper-60s.

Tomorrow temperatures will be near 80 degrees and it will be sunny. Skies will be mostly dry tomorrow and Friday. However the North Country should see some rain and humidity by Sunday. The rain will continue into Monday.

LATEST STORIES: