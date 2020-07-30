7-30-20: Be on the lookout for fog tomorrow morning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be in the upper-70s today and skies will be sunny. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower-60s and skies will be clear.
Tomorrow morning there is a chance for patchy fog. Temperatures will be in the low-80s by the end of the day. Saturday will be beautiful with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s. Thunderstorms are expected Monday.
