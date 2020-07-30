7-30-20: Tonight is the night to watch a beautiful sunset

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — This evening temperatures will be in the mid-70s and the skies will be clear and sunny, making it the perfect evening to watch the sunset around 8:30 pm.

Overnight temperatures will be in the low-60s and skies will be clear. Tomorrow teperatures will be in the low-80s and there will be sunny skies. Saturday will also be dry and sunny, making it a great day to go outside. Rain showers are expected Sunday and will continue throughout most of next week.

