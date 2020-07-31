7-31-20: Sunny skies will make for a beautiful evening in the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be warm this evening with highs in the low-80s and skies will be sunny. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s and skies will be clear.

Tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the low-70s but will rise to the mid-80s by the end of the day. Rain is expected Sunday and some thunderstorms are possible, so Saturday is the best day to get outside. More rain will be on its way by Tuesday and Wednesday.

