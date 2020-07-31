7-31-20: The end of July brings warm weather and sunny skies

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be warm today with highs in the mid-80s and sunny skies. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s and skies will be clear.

Tomorrow temperatures will be in the mid-80s again and skies will be partly cloudy. Sunday will be rainy and muggy with temperatures in the low-80s. Rain is expected for most of next week.

LATEST STORIES: