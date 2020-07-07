7-7-20: Isolated thunderstorms expected overnight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will remain warm this evening with highs in the mid-80s before cooling down to around 73 degrees overnight. Isolated thunderstorms are expected throughout the night.

Thunderstorms will carry into the morning and temperatures will be back up in the mid-80s.

Temperatures are expected to rise towards the end of the week with highs in the mid-90s.

