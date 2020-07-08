7-8-20: A heat advisory remains in effect for the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will remain warm this evening with highs in the mid-80s before cooling down to around 70 degrees overnight. Skies are expected to be clear overnight.

The warm weather will carry into the morning and temperatures will rise to the mid-90s. Sunny skies are expected throughout the day tomorrow.

The heat advisory will also carry into tomorrow with a high dew point and no chance of precipitation until the weekend. Looking towards the end of the week, we will see some thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will remain in the 80s.

