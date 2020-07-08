7-8-20: Temperatures continue to rise in the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is hot and muggy with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. The humidity is high and there is a heat advisory in effect for most of the North Country. Temperatures will be nearly 70 degrees overnight with clear skies.

Temperatures will be even hotter tomorrow with highs in the low-90s. It will be sunny with no chance of precipitation tomorrow.

The end of the week will be cooler, with temperatures in the mid-80s, rain is expected as we head into the weekend.

