8-3-20: A cold front moves in tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be in the upper-70s this evening and skies will be partly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper-60s and a brief shower is possible.

Tomorrow a cold front will be moving in, bringing lower temperatures in the 70s. The dew point will also drop by the end of the week. Temperatures will warm up to the mid-80s by the weekend.

