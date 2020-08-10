8-10-20: It will be very humid today and tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be warm today with highs in the upper-80s. It will also be very humid today and skies will be partly cloudy.

Tomorrow will be even warmer with temperatures expected to reach 88 degrees. There is a chance of rain tomorrow, but the rest of the week should be dry. This means that the North Country will continue to experience drought conditions.

