8-10-20: Temperatures will be in the upper-80s all week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be in the lower-80s this evening and skies will be mostly sunny. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
Tomorrow temperatures will be in the upper-80s and skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will also be in the upper-80s for the rest of the week.
