WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be in the upper-70s this evening. A cold front is moving in which will bring some rain showers and lower the humidity. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper-60s.
Tomorrow temperatures will be in the low-80s and skies will be sunny. Although it is supposed to rain overnight, no more rain is expected until the beginning of next week.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bills TE Dawson Knox: “I feel like I’m ready to make a big leap” in year two
- Bills OL Quinton Spain’s 2020 goals: Allow no sacks and improve in the run game
- 8-11-20: The humidity will drop overnight
- Viral video shows man hanging off back of truck at high speeds
- Dog dies from coronavirus complications, NC health officials say