8-11-20: The humidity will drop overnight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be in the upper-70s this evening. A cold front is moving in which will bring some rain showers and lower the humidity. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper-60s.

Tomorrow temperatures will be in the low-80s and skies will be sunny. Although it is supposed to rain overnight, no more rain is expected until the beginning of next week.

