8-11-20: There is a chance for PM thunderstorms

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be around 90 degrees today and there is a chance for thunderstorms this evening. It will also be very humid today.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper-60s and skies will be partly cloudy. Tomorrow temperatures will be in the lower-80s and skies will be sunny.
