8-12-20: Temperatures will remain warm until next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be in the upper-70s this evening and skies will be sunny making it a great night to watch the sunset. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s and skies will be partly cloudy.

Tomorrow temperatures will be in the upper-80s and skies will be sunny. In fact, skies will be sunny and dry all week. The North Country will not see temperatures in the lower-70s until next week.

LATEST STORIES: