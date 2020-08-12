8-12-20: Warm temperatures and sunny skies make for a beautiful Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be warm today with highs in the upper-80s and skies will be sunny. The humidity is relatively low, making for a wonderful summer day. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s and skies will be partly cloudy.
Tomorrow will be sunny again and temperatures will be in the upper-80s. These warm temperatures will continue through the rest of the week.
