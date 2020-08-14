8-14-20: The North Country will not see rain until Monday

Weather
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be near 80 degrees this evening and skies will be sunny. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s and skies will be clear.

Tomorrow temperatures will be in the upper-80s and skies will be mostly sunny. This weekend should be dry and warm, rain is not in the forecast until Monday.

