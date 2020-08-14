8-14-20: Warm weather is expected for the weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be in the upper-80s today and skies will be sunny. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s and skies will be clear.

Tomorrow temperatures will be in the upper-80s again and skies will be sunny. This warm weather will continue through Sunday, but Monday will bring cooler temperatures and rain.

