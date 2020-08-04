WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be in the lower-70s today and rain showers will be steady throughout the day. Thunderstorms are expected overnight as well.
Tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the mid-70s and skies will be cloudy. Lake effect rain showers will continue on and off tomorrow. Skies will be sunny Thursday through the weekend.
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now: Isaias makes landfall; Reporter shares story of recovery
- 8-4-20: Rain showers continue today and tomorrow
- 7-Eleven owner buying speedway for $21B
- Yosemite urges drivers to slow down after at least 4 bears hit by vehicles, 2 fatally, in last 3 weeks
- Honda recalls 1.6M vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls