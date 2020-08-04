8-4-20: Warm weather and sunny skies make for a great end of the week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be in the low 70s this evening and thunderstorms are expected overnight. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s and muggy overnight. Some thunderstorms may bring heavy wind and rain, so keep an eye out for weather alerts in your area.

Rain will continue tomorrow, but skies should dry up by tomorrow evening. Thursday and Friday will bring warm weather and sunny skies. This warm weather will continue into the weekend, with temperatures rising into the 80s by the weekend.

LATEST STORIES: