8-5-20: Temperatures will warm up this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be in the lower-70s this evening. Skies will be sunny and breezy. Overnight temperatures will be in the low-60s and some areas will see temperatures in the 50s.

Tomorrow temperatures will be in the upper-70s, humidity will be low and skies will be sunny. Temperatures will be warm this weekend, reaching the mid-80s and skies will be sunny.

