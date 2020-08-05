8-5-20: Thunderstorms should clear up by this afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be in the mid-70s today. Thunderstorms will continue this morning but should clear up by this afternoon. It will be breezy all day, so it will not be a good day to go boating.
Overnight skies will be clear and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Tomorrow will be a beautiful day with temperatures in the mid-70s and sunny skies. There will also be low humidity tomorrow.
