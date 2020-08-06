8-6-20: Temperatures will be cool overnight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be in the low-70s this evening. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 40s overnight.
Tomorrow temperatures will be in the upper-70s and it will be partly cloudy. The warm temperatures will continue into the weekend. There is a slight chance for isolated rain showers this weekend.
