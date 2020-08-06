8-6-20: The North Country will see some beautiful weather today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be in the mid-70s today and skies will be sunny. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 50s. Some areas will have temperatures drop into the 40s.

Tomorrow temperatures will be in the upper-70s and skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will rise this weekend, with highs in the 80s. These warm temperatures will carry into next week.

