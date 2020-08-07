8-7-20: Temperatures will rise next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be in the upper-70s this evening. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower-60s.

Tomorrow temperatures will be in the lower-80s and skies will be partly cloudy. These temperatures will not last for long, by next week temperatures will rise to almost 90 degrees for most of the week.

