8-7-20: Temperatures will rise next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be in the upper-70s this evening. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower-60s.
Tomorrow temperatures will be in the lower-80s and skies will be partly cloudy. These temperatures will not last for long, by next week temperatures will rise to almost 90 degrees for most of the week.
LATEST STORIES:
- State Police looking for missing teen
- Black River Watershed Conference rescheduled as virtual speaker series
- No new cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County, 7 remain active
- Onions recalled as more than 600 Americans get sick
- Watertown Fire Department awaiting new contract with city, optimism from station’s fire chief