8-7-20: The North Country will not see rain until next Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Temperatures will be in the low-80s today and skies will be partly cloudy. It will not rain until next week on Tuesday, so the entire weekend should be dry.
Overnight temperatures will be in the low-60s and skies will be clear. Tomorrow temperatures will be in the low 80s and skies will be partly cloudy.
