CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm watch is now in effect for March 30th, 2022 which will give CNY a chance to catch a glimpse of the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis. What is a geomagnetic storm and why is it moving towards Earth?

Well, let’s start closer to home. Earth has its own shield called the magnetosphere which protects us from harmful, charged particles that radiate outward from the Sun. These particles that flow out into space are called solar wind.

Sometimes, the Sun will release large amounts of these charged particles with plasma because of intense bursts of energy at the surface of the sun known as CMEs (Coronal Mass Ejection). Coronal mass ejections occur when close to a billion tons of plasma expand outwards from the sun.

This plasma is continually heated to the point that the Sun’s gravity can’t hold it down. It then travels along the Sun’s magnetic field lines that extend radially outward. CMEs typically take several days to arrive on Earth but have been observed, for some of the most intense storms, to arrive in as short as 18 hours. In the case of this geomagnetic storm, the intense burst of energy came from a solar CME.

We are right at the edge of the viewing zone and the best chance to view the aurora borealis will be from 8:00 pm -11:00 pm on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022. The forecast calls for partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for some light rain showers which may make viewing conditions difficult, though some breaks in the clouds will allow for a quick glimpse of the aurora!