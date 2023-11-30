SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — We flipped the Storm Team calendar over to December, so it’s time to look back on November, but also how the meteorological fall of 2023 panned out.

A classic November

There really wasn’t much that stood out to us when we crunched the numbers recapping November 2023.

The average temperature for the month was 40.3° which ended up being 0.4° below normal. This was the second time this year Syracuse had a monthly average temperature that was below normal. The other was August 2023 which was 0.6° below normal.

The warmest temperature was 65° on November 17th.

The coldest temperature dropped to 29° on the 21st and 29th.

Not very wet or snowy

The total amount of precipitation for November came to 2.75″ which is 0.48″ below normal.

Up until earlier in the week Syracuse had yet to record its first one inch of snowfall. After Tuesday’s lake effect storm, the latest snow tally is 5.5″. For the month of November that is -4.3″ below normal dating back to 1949 when snowfall readings started being recorded at the Syracuse airport.

The average snowfall for November is 9.8″. It’s been 5 years since the Syracuse airport recorded a monthly November snowfall total that was above normal in 2018 with 22.8″. Prior to this most recent stretch, the last time Syracuse went 5 or more years with a below-normal snowfall in November was over 60 years ago in the early to mid-1950s.

Meteorological fall 2023 comes to an end

The end of November also means the end of meteorological fall which is considered the months of September, October, and November.

The average temperature for Fall 2023 was 54.2° which is 2.6° above normal. October 2023 was the 6th warmest on record.

The total amount of precipitation was 7.21″ which is 3.29″ below normal.