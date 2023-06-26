SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Central New York until 9 pm this evening due to the potential of some severe thunderstorms across the region.

What is headed our way?

A batch of scattered storms is impacting Central New York this afternoon and evening, and any of these storms could turn strong to severe across the area. The greatest threat being strong, damaging winds of 60 mph or greater, large hail and localized flash flooding.

Those types of winds could cause minor damage along with knocking down trees or tree limbs. Wind damage has the potential to cause at least scattered power outages in the region.

When is the best chance of severe t-storms?

The best chance of strong to severe storms is between about 2 pm and 9 pm, but once the sun sets with the loss of daytime heating the severe risk will end.

What should I do before it gets stormy?

Like in any case where storms are a threat make sure you have batteries for flashlights and fully charge your cell phone, so you have access to the latest weather data when you are away from your TV or computer.

Remember when thunder roars, head indoors.

What about tornadoes?

Thankfully, the atmosphere doesn’t look too favorable for tornadoes to develop, but we can’t totally rule out an isolated one.