SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The smoke is back. Along with the smell. Air quality alerts are in effect for CNY Wednesday. The air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Based on forecasts, it looks like things could get a little worse through Wednesday.
If you are considered to be in the sensitive group, you might want to consider wearing a mask if you are going to be outdoors Wednesday.