ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories for lake effect snow issued for North Country

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — Winter weather is on its way to the North Country.

A Winter Weather Advisory for lake effect snow has been issued for Oswego, Lewis, Jefferson, Oneida, Onondaga and Madison Counties. The Advisory goes into effect 8 p.m. tonight and is set to expire Tuesday afternoon.

As temperatures cool this evening, lake effect snow develops off both lakes Erie and Ontario. The lake effect off Lake Erie across the Finger Lakes will not amount to much later this evening and should end after midnight.

Meanwhile, lake effect snow off Lake Ontario gets better organized overnight east of the lake as the cold air gets reinforced. 3 to 5 inches of snow could fall over the Tug Hill before the band shifts south before sunrise Tuesday.

Lake effect snow is concentrated near the Oswego/Onondaga County line in time for the morning commute. There should be at least moderate snow with this band plus with winds still gusting past 20 mph at this time we would expect low visibilities causing for hazardous driving conditions heading in to work or school.

In Onondaga County the lake effect ends up centered near the Route 31 corridor which means places like Baldwinsville, Clay and Cicero have the best chance of accumulations of up to 3 or 4 inches of snow before the band heads north again after the Tuesday morning commute.

Lake effect continues in the counties east of Lake Ontario the rest of the morning and early afternoon before weakening. All told, parts of the Tug Hill could see up to 8 or 9 inches of snow when all is said and done.

Outside any lake effect snow Tuesday, it is a breezy and chiller day with some sun.