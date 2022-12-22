WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A blizzard warning is in effect for Jefferson County from 1 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Christmas.

We all have to deal with the flash freeze (anything wet turns to ice) early Friday afternoon.

Then damaging winds will set up with gusts of 60+ mph. This type of wind will last into Saturday.

The combination of those winds along with falling snow will create difficult to at times impossible travel around Watertown through Saturday (Christmas Eve). That’s the reason for a blizzard warning.

You are advised to stay home during this time, especially if you are under the blizzard warning.

The wind that is forecast will produce power outages.

Here is the wording from the National Weather Service:

…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 60 mph Friday night.

A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a flash freeze on Friday afternoon.

Blizzard conditions will develop late Friday afternoon lasting into Sunday morning.

* WHERE…Jefferson county.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Friday to 1 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage and numerous power outages. The bitter wind chills as low as 10 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Strong winds will cause significant blowing and drifting snow, frequently reducing visibilities to zero. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

Some of the latest data suggests that some of the heaviest lake effect snow could fall just north of Watertown.

Regardless, it only takes a few inches of snow with the wind that’s forecast to produce blizzard conditions.