Chance of thunderstorms for North Country Friday

(WWTI) – Today is a sunny day with temperatures in the 60s. We will have some rain overnight with temperatures in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be windy with gusts up to 40mph. There is a chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s for Saturday. We will have some sunshine. Sunday will be a rainy day with temperatures in the 50s.

The start of next week should be dry. Temperatures will be in the 40s on Monday and will increase into the 50s on Tuesday and around 60 degrees on Wednesday.