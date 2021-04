(WWTI) – We have partly cloudy skies in the North Country today with temperatures in the upper-40s. Lows overnight will be in the 30s. Brief passing showers are possible.

Tuesday will be cloudy with highs near 60 degrees.

A stretch of rain will arrive on Wednesday and last through Friday. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, then drop near 50 degrees on Friday.

The weekend will be dry and partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.