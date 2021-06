(WWTI) – Severe thunderstorms have the potential to create gusty winds this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Tuesday will be another rainy day with highs only around 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be dry with temperatures around 70 degrees.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the low-80s.

The rain will return this weekend with highs around 80 degrees on Saturday and in the mid-70s on Sunday.