GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Fair is well underway this week, with rides, carnival games, animals and more. On Thursday and Friday, visitors to the fair can get more than funnel cake and fun – they can also get prepared for the next time severe weather strikes.

On Thursday and Friday, visitors to the fair can get Citizen Preparedness Corps training at the entertainment session. Two sessions run by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services are set to get visitors ready for natural disasters. The program can help residents get ready for disasters before they happen, stay stocked with emergency supplies, and create family safety plans.

Sessions are set for noon on Thursday, Aug. 24; and 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Signups for each can be found online.

The Washington County Fair runs from Aug. 21-27 at the fairgrounds in Greenwich. Find out what else is going on every day at the fair.