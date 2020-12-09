Do you want to build a snowman? A look at our local weather

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- SpaceX says “standing down for the day” after Raptor engine sensor prompts abort of Starship SN8
- Black bikers see racism in Myrtle Beach, SC, traffic plan
- Kansas City man pays homage to toilet paper shortage of 2020 with unique art display
- Second stimulus check: Here’s what we know about proposed $600 check
- Advocates push for action on New York water testing law
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.