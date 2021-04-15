Dry, mild weekend ahead for North Country

(WWTI) – High temperatures will be in the 40s throughout the North Country today. We will have scattered rain showers. Lows overnight will be in the upper-30s.

Rain showers will continue overnight and into Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s.

We have a dry weekend ahead. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Mild weather continues through the start of next week. We will have partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

We will have a slight drop in temperatures on Wednesday, with highs in the 40s.