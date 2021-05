(WWTI) – Morning rain showers will be giving way to afternoon sunshine throughout the North Country today. High temperatures will only be in the mid-50s. We will have clear skies and lows around 40 degrees overnight.

Tuesday will be mostly dry, but some spotty rain showers are possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s.

We will have a stretch of dry weather beginning on Wednesday and lasting through the week. Highs will be around 60 degrees through Saturday and in the mid-60s on Sunday.