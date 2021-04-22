Earth Day weather: Chilly, windy in the North Country

(WWTI) – Happy Earth Day! It’s a chilly day in the North Country with highs only in the 40s. Wind gusts may reach up to 40mph today. Overnight temperatures will be in the 30s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures around 60 degrees and sunny skies.

Rain returns on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low-50s.

Monday will be dry and sunny with temperatures near 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be even warmer with temperatures in the mid-60s.

The pleasant weather continues through Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s.