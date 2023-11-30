FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first big snowfall of the season has hit central New York.

For Bill Hane, the operations manager of the Four Seasons, he knows people will be itching to hit the slopes.

“It makes people think about that we have winter coming, and it’s time to start thinking about getting your skis and snowboards ready,” he said.

But what if there isn’t enough snow? Hane’s not worried.

“Once we get later in the season and we’ve made a bunch of snow and got it on the ground, that snow is much more durable than the natural stuff,” he said. “The natural stuff in your backyard may melt away, but the base we got out here will still be there.”

Fortunately for the Four Seasons, they can generate enough fake snow to have people ski and snowboard down their hills. But when it comes to snowmobiling, that’s a different story.

“We like to see on the trails six to eight inches. That gives us something to groom with to use the machine on,” said John Sweckhammer, the grooming and trail director for the Cicero Snow Owls, a local snowmobile club. “Unfortunately, with the snow we got, it wasn’t cold before we got it so it’s not going to help a lot.”

Snowmobilers haven’t hit the trails in the last few years, either. And for them, there’s no substitute.

“As a club, we have to open the trails when it’s safe and good to ride,” Sweckhammer said. “Hopefully, this year we have a lot more snow so we can get out and groom and open the trails more.”

At this point, it’s all about playing the waiting game.