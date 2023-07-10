WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Be ready for potential flooding throughout the region.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Jefferson and Lewis counties Monday morning.

This is due to predicted heavy rainfall in the area throughout the day.

The NWS warned that this excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks and streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

People in the area are urged to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those who live in flood-prone areas should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

