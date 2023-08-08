CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Most areas in south Central New York are experiencing flooding as a flash flood warning is in effect for Monday night.

Heavy rainfall is flooding out basements, yards and roads in parts of Onondaga County.

Near Syracuse, NY-Alert Support announced all lanes on Route 690 northbound and southbound between Van Buren Road and Downer Street Road are closed due to flooding.

In Clay, Moyers Corners Fire Department announced areas of the Town of Clay are experiencing high water levels and flooding in their homes and businesses.

NewsChannel 9 got video from Glenburn Road in the Bayberry neighborhood of Clay with one spot in that general area flooded out by steady rains.

We also got video from Donna Walter in Baldwinsville, who took this video from Gaskin Road looking towards the Seneca River which is backing up to her driveway.

If you are experiencing flooding, The National Weather Service advises to, “move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.”