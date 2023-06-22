(WSYR-TV) — When you think of the longest amount of daylight, you probably think of the first day of summer.

Why is it not on the Summer Solstice?

This year, the summer solstice falls on June 21st. While that is the day where we have the most amount of daylight, it’s not when we have our latest sunset. That is happening this week for the midlatitudes which includes Syracuse.

The sunset time on the summer solstice June 21st in Syracuse was 8:47 p.m, and from June 22nd through July 2nd the sunset is at its latest at 8:48 p.m.

This is mostly because our days are not exactly 24 hours.

Because of Earth’s elliptical orbit and the tilt of its axis, our solar days, or the time between solar noon (when the sun is at its highest point in the sky), aren’t exactly 24 hours. At the solstice, it’s a little longer than 24 hours.

Our solar noon, which is when the sun is at its highest point in the sky, isn’t exactly at noon every day either. After the solstice, solar noon is a little later each day, so our sunrise is a little later each day too.

So while the “longest day” may be technically June 21st, with 15 hours, 22 minutes, and 4 seconds of daylight, we’ll have our latest sunsets through the end of the month and the start of July.

While this is happening, however, our sunrise is getting later resulting in losing seconds of daylight each day.

Beginning July 3rd we’ll see earlier sunsets along with the later sunrises until the Winter Solstice which is December 21st.

Check out here for more details on Syracuse’s sunrise and sunset times.