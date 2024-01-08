SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A strong storm will track to our west later Tuesday into Wednesday.

This will be a milder storm. This means more rain and wind this time.

A High Wind Warning has been issued from Tuesday afternoon into the start of Wednesday.

This includes the City of Syracuse.

When are the strongest winds?

Wind gusts across our area could reach or even exceed 40 to 50 mph during this timeframe, but in the Warning zone, there could be gusts upward of 60 to 70 mph!

Winds of this magnitude are strong enough to bring down trees and powerlines leading to power outages and make it very challenging to travel for high-profile vehicles.

Then the precipitation

Flood threat

A half an inch to an inch of rain is possible for many, including Syracuse Tuesday afternoon through the start of Wednesday, while Cortland, southern Madison, and Chenango counties may receive 1 to 2 inches of rain. This combined with some significant snow melt as temperatures rise well into the 40s Tuesday night/early Wednesday could produce localized poor drainage flooding for all, and possibly some river flooding mainly south and east of Syracuse.

Stay tuned for updates.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.